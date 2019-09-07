Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $888,251 as Valuation Rose; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Price Rose, Redwood Investments Decreased by $1.51 Million Its Position

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 15,425 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 29,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 362,597 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 392,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 459,461 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 15.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 164,270 shares. Intrust National Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 9,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 58,317 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 54,471 shares. Rk Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.59% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). First LP owns 142,874 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 12,880 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 63,616 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 7,530 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 96,703 shares. 13 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Capital Va invested in 77,690 shares. Gagnon Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 28,986 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.73% or 470,588 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29,666 shares to 190,255 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 129,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 67,573 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 4,679 shares. 225,038 were accumulated by Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Inc. Comerica Comml Bank has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Bankshares Of America De owns 14,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 917 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 17,315 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 169,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 9,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc reported 371 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Associate has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 156 shares. Whittier Tru reported 54,734 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 4,269 shares stake.

