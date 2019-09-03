Monarch Capital Management Position In Kroger (KR) Was Has Increased; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $4.19 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.33M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 2.62M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pnc Financial Services Gp has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fin Service owns 769 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 1.46M shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 29,600 shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt Inc reported 44,949 shares. 2,000 are owned by First Personal Services. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nuwave Inv Ltd Company accumulated 103 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). City Co holds 0.01% or 1,365 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 8,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,945 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Warehouse Club Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc has 15,275 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Lp has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Monetary invested in 700 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,000 shares. 2.22M are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,402 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 500,000 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. 419,924 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Pnc Serv Grp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 23,158 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.36% or 76,787 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc reported 16,237 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New England & Management Inc owns 22,400 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & has 37,962 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 18,667 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56,412 shares to 61,773 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $960.67 million for 7.91 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.