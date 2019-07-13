Monarch Capital Management Maintains Stake in Kroger (KR); Salient Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $884,868

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 5.96M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 23/03/2018 – “No truth” in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 15,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,314 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 168,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Some Digital Channel Disappointment, Is Kroger Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kroger Health and Myriad Genetics Launch Pilot Program to Improve the Treatment of Depression – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger: Looking Attractive At 52-Week Lows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Board of Directors Raises Quarterly Dividend by 14% – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Skyrocket – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: 2019 Dividend Raise Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Cronos Group Stock Is Just Getting Started – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Brands: Undervalued From A Peer Group Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.