Monarch Capital Management Maintains Stake in Kroger (KR); Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Raised Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 1,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 8,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 7,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $266.15. About 515,307 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 5.52M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.28 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Choate Invest stated it has 44,942 shares. Voya Invest Ltd stated it has 356,949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 833,858 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 8,190 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Community State Bank Na has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Assetmark Inc reported 6,106 shares stake. Capital Advisors Lc has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 205 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 5.99 million shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.02% or 346,724 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 960 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.2% or 283,300 shares. Smith Moore & Com has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 8,675 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Impact Of Dividend Increases Through June Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger expands test concept with Walgreens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Warehouse Club Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Division invested in 0% or 77 shares. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 19,286 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Omni Partners Llp reported 0.58% stake. M&T Bancorp invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% or 49,329 shares. Mirae Asset Investments invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 22,426 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 119 shares. Aviva Public Limited owns 18,817 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Havens Advisors Llc holds 1.44% or 5,500 shares. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 688 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 205 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 74,097 shares to 186,537 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 28,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,337 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).