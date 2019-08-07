Monarch Capital Management Maintains Holding in Kroger (KR); Provise Management Group Decreased Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $304,584 as Stock Value Declined

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 960,579 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kroger Co. (KR) Stock a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Some Digital Channel Disappointment, Is Kroger Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.15 million shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 769 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 34,805 shares. Truepoint reported 16,988 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 10,128 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 27,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 91,859 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 181,073 shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 0.25% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pitcairn Com stated it has 57,990 shares. 22,208 are owned by Zeke Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bartlett Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 50,369 shares. Frontier Inv Management Company has 76,985 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 0.03% or 171,561 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 75,340 shares to 104,494 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bd Fd (WEA) by 27,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,001 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).