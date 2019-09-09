Monarch Capital Management Increases Stake in Kroger (KR); Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) by $25.62 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 948,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.15 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 43.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Kwmg Limited Liability Com has 91,881 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 479 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 85,189 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% or 34,878 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 5,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 4.11M shares. Northern Tru holds 10.60M shares. Commercial Bank reported 20,549 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 149,769 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 393,018 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 0.01% or 10,128 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 283,300 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 289,314 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $38.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 33,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 10.53 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

