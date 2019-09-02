Monarch Capital Management Increased Kroger (KR) Stake; Ricks Cabaret International (RICK) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Ricks Cabaret International Inc (RICK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 32 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 31 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ricks Cabaret International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.57 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ricks Cabaret International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased Kroger (KR) stake by 29.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Capital Management Inc acquired 31,440 shares as Kroger (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 136,975 shares with $3.37M value, up from 105,535 last quarter. Kroger now has $18.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.17M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger Company has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 15.54% above currents $23.68 stock price. Kroger Company had 21 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, June 21. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $26 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Buckingham Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, March 8 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, March 4. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 29. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $26 target.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $107,437 were bought by SARGENT RONALD on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 115,428 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 184,000 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.35% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Capital Fund Management holds 0.01% or 47,012 shares. Monarch Capital Management invested 1.22% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2,100 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 85,070 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 231,536 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank accumulated 2,516 shares. Conning has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 15,440 shares. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 1.78M shares. Maverick Capital Limited has 546,890 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 158,199 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 0.03% or 171,561 shares.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $171.18 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

Analysts await RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings on December, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 34.15% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RICK’s profit will be $5.29M for 8.09 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.78% negative EPS growth.