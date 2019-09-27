Monarch Capital Management Holds Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD); Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Lifted Aqua America (WTR) Stake

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $221.72. About 131,024 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 25,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 146,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 120,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 201,228 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 1,197 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.25% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Girard Partners invested in 0.14% or 3,580 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,221 shares stake. Bristol John W has invested 3.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company has 534 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has 386,476 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 3,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,504 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company invested in 1,081 shares. Moreover, Carderock Cap Mngmt has 1.71% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 20,036 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 12,601 shares to 4,450 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,057 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,968 activity.

