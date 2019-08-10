Monarch Capital Management Holding In Kroger (KR) Was Has Raised; Renaissance Investment Group Holding in Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Upped by $352,500

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.09M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger (KR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Kroger Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Trend Alert: Desserts are Becoming Healthier: Vegan, Low Sugar and CBD (OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 698,801 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 151,407 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 24,274 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Vermont-based Clean Yield has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Kentucky Retirement System reported 34,878 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 11,623 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 26,150 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor owns 146,401 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability reported 4,506 shares stake. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gp stated it has 360,140 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 43,782 shares.