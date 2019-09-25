Monarch Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $453,130 as Share Value Rose; Baillie Gifford & Company Trimmed Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $553,644

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 723,184 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.24 million, down from 733,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.12M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 866,908 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moller Fincl stated it has 2,000 shares. Vista Capital Prns has 3,705 shares. Transamerica Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Caprock Group Incorporated owns 2,825 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Covington Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 14,867 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 1,964 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cape Ann Bankshares holds 2,025 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Independent Invsts Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 1,942 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 70,090 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,057 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 19.67 million shares. Enterprise Serv invested in 0.05% or 1,009 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 19,819 shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $288.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

