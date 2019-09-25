Monarch Capital Management Has Raised Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake; Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Nike (NKE) Cut by $5.23 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 93.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 63,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 4,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 19.26 million shares traded or 226.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $219.57. About 293,072 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street rises on Trump’s trade comments; Nike hits record high – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $98 On Digital Strength at Macquarie – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: What’s Next For Stocks? – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $106 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 34,047 shares to 43,539 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 32,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Conformis Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J reported 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,900 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 209,724 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust Co. Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 48,125 shares. Atlanta Capital Com L L C accumulated 358,348 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,938 shares. Accuvest Advisors invested 0.57% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 748,871 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 23,941 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank owns 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,655 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Incorporated holds 20,347 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 93,817 are owned by Fdx. Strs Ohio has 1.15M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Announces North American Price Increase for Liquid and Bulk Industrial Gas Products – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L S Advsr Inc owns 32,825 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 95 shares. reported 82,828 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 2,840 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 1,648 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Coldstream Mgmt accumulated 2,369 shares. 51,800 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Provise Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Glenmede Tru Na has 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 128,552 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 51,475 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 35,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 5,215 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 25,040 shares stake. Bailard holds 2,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.