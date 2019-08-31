Monarch Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Kroger (KR) by $754,560; Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Its Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares to 15,620 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).