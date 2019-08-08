Monarch Capital Management Has Increased Position in Kroger (KR) by $754,560 as Stock Declined; As U S G (USG) Stock Value Were Volatile, Water Island Capital Raised Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 172.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 946,939 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.77 million, up from 548,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders Urging Them to Vote for the election of Its Independent Directors; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.27% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 30.46 million shares traded or 208.01% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,316 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kellner Capital Ltd invested in 40,600 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0.01% or 4,190 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22,700 shares. D E Shaw Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 22,479 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 209,388 shares stake. 100 are owned by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 4,808 shares. Communication Of Oklahoma owns 10,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alpine Assoc Mgmt invested in 2.5% or 1.76M shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 16,150 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 1.63M shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 7,300 shares. Westchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.14M shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 35,875 shares.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Ltd holds 15,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1.28 million shares. 479 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Caxton Associate LP stated it has 15,464 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Park Oh holds 0.03% or 21,778 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 0.04% or 41,310 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs LP owns 161,913 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Bartlett Limited invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sasco Capital Inc Ct owns 1.48 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 124,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Management Grp Inc holds 620,986 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability owns 194,285 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 CBD Stocks to Buy for Mainstream Marijuana Profits – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Trend Alert: Desserts are Becoming Healthier: Vegan, Low Sugar and CBD (OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.