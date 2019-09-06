Monarch Capital Management Has Increased Kroger (KR) Stake by $754,560; Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Lifted Stake

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 1.83M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds BAT, Exits Kroger; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.03. About 130,222 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Two Sigma Secs invested in 20,524 shares. Advisory Net holds 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 2,144 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 56.85 million shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1,255 shares. Amica Retiree Trust owns 11,665 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Ent Finance Corporation holds 769 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company stated it has 49,824 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Group Ltd accumulated 5.37% or 1.57 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 5,277 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability has 456 shares. Court Place Lc holds 0.26% or 25,802 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.