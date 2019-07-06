Monarch Capital Management Has Increased Its Kroger (KR) Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Its Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 4.75M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 160,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,664 shares to 31,222 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T accumulated 45,324 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 220 shares. Ally Fin has 0.3% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Trillium Asset Ltd Com holds 1.24% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 200,343 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc reported 6,520 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 3,100 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest invested in 25,593 shares. Caprock Gru Inc has 5,318 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.09% or 17,104 shares. Rampart Invest Com stated it has 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc owns 0.22% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.95 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 104,114 shares.

