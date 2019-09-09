Monarch Capital Management Has Increased Its Kroger (KR) Position by $754,560; Share Value Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Gradient Investments Raised Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 157.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554,000, up from 2,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 2.18M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 5.65M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 108,842 shares to 1,702 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 169,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,187 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.81M are held by Epoch Ptnrs. Groesbeck Inv Nj owns 23,499 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Bruce Comm holds 4.48% or 286,715 shares in its portfolio. Ssi has 5,407 shares. North Management Corporation holds 4.24% or 318,554 shares in its portfolio. 2.22M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Endurant Cap Mgmt Lp holds 23,966 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt holds 11,818 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 125,985 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.16% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has 16,455 shares. Bamco, a New York-based fund reported 5,796 shares. 46.21 million were reported by Wellington Group Inc Llp. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 2,729 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset L P.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.