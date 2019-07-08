Monarch Capital Management Has Boosted Its Kroger (KR) Position; Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (OVLY) Sellers Increased By 0.08% Their Shorts

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased Kroger (KR) stake by 29.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Capital Management Inc acquired 31,440 shares as Kroger (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 136,975 shares with $3.37M value, up from 105,535 last quarter. Kroger now has $17.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 4.21M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program

Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY) had an increase of 0.08% in short interest. OVLY’s SI was 125,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.08% from 125,500 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 29 days are for Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s short sellers to cover OVLY’s short positions. The SI to Oak Valley Bancorp (ca’s float is 1.86%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 41 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 4.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability holds 101,182 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. City Holdg invested in 0.01% or 1,365 shares. 683 Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.46% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hollencrest owns 38,510 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pinnacle Assoc invested in 35,423 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Monarch Cap Mgmt reported 136,975 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation owns 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 753,746 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt invested 0.14% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Covington Cap has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). British Columbia Management Corporation holds 0.03% or 147,655 shares in its portfolio. Pension holds 1.11M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 434,843 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 0.56% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD bought 5,000 shares worth $107,437.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $31 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KR in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9,217 activity. Gilbert James L bought $4,039 worth of stock. $17,661 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) shares were sold by Martin Ronald C.. HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR also bought $3,308 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) shares. The insider Leonard Daniel J bought $6,749. Shares for $14,833 were bought by Courtney Christopher M. on Thursday, February 14.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $159.27 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

