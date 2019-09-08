Monarch Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Kroger (KR); As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder Loews Has Increased Its Stake

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.54B, EST. $2.96B; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.11 million shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 194,285 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,506 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,491 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 833,858 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested 0.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Aristotle Management Lc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 107,189 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 344,277 shares. 149,769 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Amer Registered Advisor Inc has 0.25% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 18,535 shares. Korea Corp owns 869,458 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Horrell Mngmt Incorporated has 62,334 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Communication Tx accumulated 211,300 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 151,407 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru holds 665,312 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3,060 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 233,205 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Shikiar Asset Management holds 2.91% or 251,689 shares in its portfolio. American Tru Advisors Lc accumulated 150,491 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 1.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2,325 are owned by Farmers Commercial Bank. Csat Advisory Lp owns 7,266 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Bank Sioux Falls holds 15,786 shares. 346,108 were reported by Capstone Limited Liability Co. Greatmark Prns holds 2.23% or 256,211 shares. Heritage Invsts holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 619,694 shares. 99,474 were accumulated by Compton Mngmt Ri. Hightower Lta holds 34,557 shares.

