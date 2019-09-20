Monarch Capital Management Boosted Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake by $453,130; Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 543,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.29 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $154.72. About 4.43M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $221.57. About 503,218 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Com accumulated 44,078 shares. King Wealth reported 39,617 shares. Magnetar Limited Com reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 802 shares. Scott Selber has 0.95% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wisconsin Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.81% or 10,000 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc stated it has 5.13M shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.65% or 64,735 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,980 are owned by Hyman Charles D. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Provise Mgmt Gru Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 7,295 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $86.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 300,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08M shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

