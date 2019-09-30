Monarch Capital Management Boosted Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $453,130 as Stock Value Rose; As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 111,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 7,263 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194,000, down from 119,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 381,239 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,629 shares. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated stated it has 7,932 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1.30M were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 6,529 shares. 157 are owned by Tower Research Cap (Trc). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3,421 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Peoples stated it has 9,233 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 137,970 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP stated it has 25,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 788 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32 shares. 9,609 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Parkside Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 565 shares.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53M and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Holds Construction Celebration and Ceremonial Groundbreaking for New Global Headquarters – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 45,066 were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 43,803 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Howe And Rusling accumulated 2,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 123,580 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 177,437 shares. 14,526 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 116,000 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 0.01% or 749,790 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 246,376 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 77,815 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 251,791 shares in its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 144,318 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,482 shares to 34,068 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 23,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Skyrocketed Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Eli Lily, Newmont – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Acadia Pharmaceuticals a Good Biotech Stock to Buy Now? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.