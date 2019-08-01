Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Value Rose; Kemnay Advisory Services Increases Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 2,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 13,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 495,786 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 2.43 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.60 million shares. Serengeti Asset Lp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. Paloma Prtn Co reported 59,334 shares. 186,191 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.96 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 117,500 shares. 115,267 are owned by Advent Mngmt De. M&T Natl Bank reported 19,010 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 57,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 143,914 shares. Bridger Management Ltd holds 0.95% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,612 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares to 21,260 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,648 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. CAMPBELL VICTOR L also sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. On Thursday, February 7 Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 263 shares. $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. $64,807 worth of stock was sold by Reiner Deborah M on Friday, February 1. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of stock. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 12,710 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Harris Assocs Lp accumulated 5.53M shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 20,401 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 6,175 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc holds 9,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.98% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Glenview Cap Management Llc has invested 4.94% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Aperio Grp Lc invested in 0.15% or 264,116 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Llp has invested 1.78% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kansas-based Kwmg Limited has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Magellan Asset Limited holds 12.91 million shares or 5.34% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 333,878 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).