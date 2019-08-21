Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $16.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Kilroy Realty (KRC) Shares Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Stake

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 4.87 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) by 833.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.17M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 360,814 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC)

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 149,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 363,075 shares. 242,800 are held by Alpine Incorporated. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 63,487 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 269,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 31 are owned by Parkside National Bank And. Prudential Fincl reported 338,902 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.82M shares. Silver Point Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16.23 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 51.21M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.61% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 5.00 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 186,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Alternative Capital LP invested in 1.05 million shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 295,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,800 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

