Monarch Alternative Capital LP Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Curbstone Financial Management Holding in Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 8.89M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 5.60 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 3.52 million shares. Nottingham Advisors has 20,304 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability reported 43,379 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.1% or 2.05M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company reported 158,323 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 769,936 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 44,808 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 59.18M shares. Private Harbour Management Counsel Limited Liability Co has 46,810 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 58,752 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Howland Ltd Liability holds 2.15% or 495,475 shares in its portfolio. Argent accumulated 11,442 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.5% or 33.76 million shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

