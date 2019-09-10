Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Unisys (UIS) Valuation Rose While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Position by $2.27 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 205,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 19,762 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 225,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 848,460 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation; 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.69M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 52.03M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 239,419 shares. Clearline Cap LP invested in 2.97% or 652,648 shares. Oaktree Management Ltd Partnership holds 15.25 million shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Lafitte Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 2.08M shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited holds 590,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 7.55M shares. Selz Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Athena Cap Advisors reported 48,342 shares stake. Nomura owns 29.17M shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Ltd Partnership holds 16.23M shares or 19.84% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Amer Assets Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.