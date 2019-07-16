Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Keycorp New Com (KEY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $547,500

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 9.22 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 7.28M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 3.99M shares. Connable Office holds 0.35% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 115,250 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.09M shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 181,925 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.11% or 4.74M shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Essex has invested 0.18% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pl Cap Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.46% or 100,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.02% or 101,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.04% or 94,477 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 108,727 were accumulated by M&T Bankshares. Guardian Life Of America owns 2,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 19,681 shares to 169,372 shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 43,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.65 million for 9.85 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.