Monarch Alternative Capital LP Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Decreased by $16.08 Million as Shares Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Its Republic Services (RSG) Position as Stock Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 27,664 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 32,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 135,333 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 1.46M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $290.10M for 24.69 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 27,665 shares to 107,551 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 174,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.