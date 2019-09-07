Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Has Upped Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding by $735,000

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 201,901 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 149,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Ser has 2.36M shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas-based Frontier Inv Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Cap Mgmt holds 0.9% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 431,137 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.60M shares. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Lafitte Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 9.23% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natixis owns 0.46% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 8.41M shares. Bb&T reported 10,354 shares. Interest Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 156,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 57,053 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested 2% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 3,524 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 46,399 shares to 111,301 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,900 shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).