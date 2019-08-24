Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million; Share Price Rose; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Market Value Rose, Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed Holding by $877,230

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 143,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 159,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 515,645 shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares to 159,630 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 24,300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 12,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 228,294 were reported by Stephens Invest Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 46,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc owns 1.32 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 6,490 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 8,432 shares. 8,251 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Castleark Ltd stated it has 186,856 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.08% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 3,248 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Lp. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,400 shares. Synovus Fin has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.62 million shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited accumulated 112,319 shares. Optimum Advsr has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1,000 shares. 3,524 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Landscape Management Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 86,237 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck reported 0% stake. Hodges Cap Mngmt has 375,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 125,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 268,903 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 356,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4.79 million shares. Levin Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Pointstate Capital LP owns 162,900 shares.