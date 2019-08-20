Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Prudential Plc Boosted Position

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 298,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 12.11 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 7.58 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 111,013 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 732,696 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 268,903 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.79M shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 3.64M shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 92,702 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,722 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 50,716 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Summit Securities Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 31,900 shares stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 52.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 2.56M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 901,428 shares. Voya Inv Lc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,300 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 422,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,640 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

