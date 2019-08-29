Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Stake

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 1.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 193,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 1.37M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability reported 514,832 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bamco Inc New York reported 746,246 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 25,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Oaktree Management Lp invested 2.52% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 58,961 shares. Md Sass has invested 3.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.50 million shares. New York-based Nwi Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 106,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Monarch Alternative LP reported 0.64% stake. 59,334 were reported by Paloma Prns Management Company. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In March Madness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,025 shares to 104,289 shares, valued at $20.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 309,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Newell’s (NWL) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NWL, QSR, RACE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands Is A Dicey Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: GFF,FND,NWL,ETSY – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: NTAP, FTNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.