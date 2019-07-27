Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million as Shares Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Valuation Declined, Holder Harvest Capital Management Decreased Stake

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt Communication invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Company owns 1.10 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 482,013 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co Lp has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.38M shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% or 31 shares. Selz Limited Liability invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York-based Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.65% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 3,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 447,976 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Int Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clear Harbor Asset Llc invested in 0.05% or 28,625 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 4.03 million shares. Summit Gru Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 31,900 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 956 were accumulated by Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 14,617 shares. Becker Capital Management Incorporated holds 72,294 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability holds 2,208 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset reported 8,333 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa accumulated 3,435 shares. 2,743 were reported by Commonwealth Bancshares Of. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 4,970 shares. Maple Cap Inc has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,200 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 90 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,573 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Montag A & Associate Inc reported 12,515 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 1.07M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Gradient Lc owns 967 shares.