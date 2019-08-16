Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Alleghany Del (Y) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 8.22 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $743.09. About 56,927 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

