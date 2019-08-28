Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While Advisors Preferred Has Upped by $826,472 Its Position

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 3.94M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 8.35M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.38 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 240,960 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Cap Lp reported 2.97% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canyon Cap Advsr Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 77.58M shares. Proshare Advsr Llc owns 51,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust owns 31 shares. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 300,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd holds 0% or 442 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 239,419 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 1.44M shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 590,561 shares. Frontfour Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 8.48% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 725,289 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0% or 57,459 shares. Strs Ohio reported 28,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Inc Ct owns 8,047 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Argent reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 97,707 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp reported 16,181 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 52,457 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Indemnity owns 34,300 shares or 6.9% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Gru Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 56,919 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,892 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Invest Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 82,298 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.29 million shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated holds 1.66% or 194,513 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.49% stake.