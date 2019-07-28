Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million; Msdc Management LP Increased Its Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Holding by $37.56 Million; Stock Declined

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 217,655 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 11,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc holds 111,013 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 732,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 186,191 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 204,681 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 28,625 shares. Hrt Llc reported 0.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Md Sass Invsts reported 2.36 million shares. 11,470 were accumulated by Alps. Canyon Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 16.27% or 77.58M shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 13,663 shares. Falcon Point Ltd holds 12,092 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 40,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Lc owns 0.02% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 2.48 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 32,089 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 2,336 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 77,167 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.93 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 20,782 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 4,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 39,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Llc accumulated 0% or 18,763 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 26,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% or 43,522 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Lc has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR, worth $46,610.

