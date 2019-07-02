Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million; Fsi Group Has Boosted Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 675,738 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 13.25M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East West Bancorp – A Significantly Undervalued Bank For Any Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Ways To Profit From The Dodd-Frank Reform – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 29,372 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 18,255 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 38,800 shares stake. Stephens Ar owns 68,022 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has 269,049 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,428 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1.39 million shares. 91,900 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 182,421 shares. Stephens Investment Management Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 70,761 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 4,781 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.02% or 9,011 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares to 270,920 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars And Eldorado Roll The Dice On Possible Late-Cycle Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 24, 2019 : CZR, NOK, DFRG, AMD, AMAG, NERV, BMY, AUY, QQQ, CCL, ZEN, TWLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.