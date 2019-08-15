Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million as Stock Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 21.66M shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 146,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.06M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 1.86 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 1,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,991 shares. Citigroup holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 7.55 million shares. 50,000 are held by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.05 million shares stake. Tortoise Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 4,411 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 11,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Element Cap Management Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 18,293 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Van Eck Associate Corp has 57,459 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares to 153,404 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 5.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 12.88 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,610 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19,464 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 375,599 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cordasco Net reported 125 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Management has 28,807 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 26,800 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Rare Infrastructure has 4.85% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.04 million shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability holds 0% or 135 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 374,893 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 42,660 shares. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1.72% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).