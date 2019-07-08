Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $16.08 Million as Share Value Declined; Water Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Itron (ITRI) by $557,566 as Share Price Declined

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 3.23M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 68,941 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 445,000 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis. Glenmede Na has 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 16.21 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 598,869 shares. 185 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Moreover, Silver Point Capital Ltd Partnership has 19.84% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 16.23 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 186,191 shares. Utah Retirement reported 107,532 shares. Contrarian Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 4.31M shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De, a New York-based fund reported 115,267 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Davenport And Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,350 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 441,259 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 609 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $33.91 million activity. Ziegler Lynda L. sold $19,012 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Tuesday, January 22.