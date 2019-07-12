Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $16.08 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Agilent Technologies (A) Share Price Declined While Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $21.79 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 17.44M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 1.18M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News For Jun 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Futures Rise as China Confirms Trump-Xi Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of PCM, Caesars, Sotheby’s, and EMC on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 758,945 shares. Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.05 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Veritable LP invested in 21,307 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Capital reported 431,137 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.96M shares. 24.82M are owned by Soros Fund Ltd. Par Capital Mgmt has 3.60M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jane Street Gru holds 0% or 271,722 shares in its portfolio. Serengeti Asset Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300,000 shares. State Street reported 13.38 million shares stake. 30,000 are held by Assets Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Reilly Finance Ltd Llc holds 2,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Borr Drilling: Coming Soon On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. $1.31M worth of stock was sold by McMullen Michael R. on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 874,749 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 59,656 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 6,250 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co invested in 344 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 24.96 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rothschild And Company Asset Us accumulated 0% or 2,606 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 79,473 shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 313,133 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pdts Prns Llc reported 132,500 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 185,706 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 371 shares. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).