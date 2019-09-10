Monaker Group Inc. (MKGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) and National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) compete against each other in the Marketing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group Inc. 2 50.33 N/A 0.48 4.63 National CineMedia Inc. 7 1.48 N/A 0.29 24.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monaker Group Inc. and National CineMedia Inc. National CineMedia Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Monaker Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Monaker Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group Inc. 0.00% 57.6% 43.6% National CineMedia Inc. 0.00% -8.1% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Monaker Group Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. National CineMedia Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Monaker Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National CineMedia Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. National CineMedia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Monaker Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Monaker Group Inc. and National CineMedia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National CineMedia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively National CineMedia Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential downside of -1.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monaker Group Inc. and National CineMedia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 96.2%. Insiders held 10.9% of Monaker Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of National CineMedia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monaker Group Inc. 4.45% -24.15% -14.23% 0% -10.44% 85.83% National CineMedia Inc. 2.15% 6.59% 2.74% 3.34% -13.7% 9.88%

For the past year Monaker Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National CineMedia Inc.

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental industry worldwide. It provides activities and tours at the destinations for travelers through its Maupintour products. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida. Monaker Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Extraordinary Vacations Group Inc.