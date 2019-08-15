Momo Inc. (MOMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) compete with each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo Inc. 33 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.48 Owl Rock Capital Corporation 16 10.68 N/A 1.52 10.44

Table 1 highlights Momo Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momo Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Momo Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 5.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Momo Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Owl Rock Capital Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

The average price target of Momo Inc. is $44.48, with potential upside of 42.24%. Owl Rock Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $16.79 average price target and a 6.74% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Momo Inc. seems more appealing than Owl Rock Capital Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Momo Inc. and Owl Rock Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3% of Momo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Momo Inc. -4.77% -7.51% -3.47% 15.95% -13.78% 45.25% Owl Rock Capital Corporation 1.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Momo Inc. has stronger performance than Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Momo Inc. beats Owl Rock Capital Corporation.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application. The company also offers games, which are designed with various themes, cultural characteristics, and features to appeal to various segments of the game player community; paid emoticons, and mobile marketing services; and live video, value-added, and other services. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.