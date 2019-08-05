Momo Inc. (MOMO) Reaches $29.16 After 4.00% Down Move; EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (EXXRF) Shorts Lowered By 92.53%

EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) had a decrease of 92.53% in short interest. EXXRF’s SI was 2,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.53% from 38,800 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 5 days are for EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s short sellers to cover EXXRF’s short positions. It closed at $71.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.97% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 1.38M shares traded. Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has declined 13.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

Analysts await Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MOMO’s profit will be $112.25 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Momo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 165.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Momo has $4900 highest and $42 lowest target. $45.30’s average target is 55.35% above currents $29.16 stock price. Momo had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Nomura maintained Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $47 target. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4900 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of MOMO in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) on Wednesday, March 13 to “Overweight” rating.