Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stake Held by Great Point Partners Llc; As Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Corda Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 342,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26B, up from 309,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 319,312 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Expect to Complete Strategic Review by End of 2Q; 21/03/2018 Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 63C, EST. LOSS/SHR 45C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CRAIG WHEELER CFO; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.4% Position in Momenta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA)

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 3,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 113,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, up from 110,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 1.21M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 18,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 73,477 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Sun Life holds 0.14% or 3,530 shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1,826 shares. Heitman Real Securities invested in 5.7% or 814,113 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.17% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 815,021 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 519,674 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 55,412 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The California-based Bankshares Of The West has invested 0.44% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cap Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 39,174 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.19% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 15,370 shares to 369,256 shares, valued at $40.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,578 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

