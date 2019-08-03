Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Share Value Declined While Ghost Tree Capital Increased Stake by $2.45 Million; Presima Position in Macerich Co (MAC) Lifted by $23.08 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 1.37M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 711,529 shares traded or 41.43% up from the average. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 63C, EST. LOSS/SHR 45C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. 10,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24.

