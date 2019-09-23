Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Caledonia Investments Plc Holding in Watsco (WSO) Boosted by $3.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 797,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 397,754 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.4% Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON MARCH 20, DISTRICT COURT DENIED MOMENTA’S & SANDOZ’S MOTION TO DISMISS AMPHASTAR’S “ANTITRUST” LAWSUIT; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 440,025 shares traded or 87.84% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Analysts await Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.50 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.45 per share. After $-1.16 actual EPS reported by Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.90% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 425,000 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $50.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MNTA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 14.79 million shares. Perceptive Advisors holds 0.83% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) or 2.91M shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 8,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd owns 115,507 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc accumulated 11,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Us Bancshares De holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 207,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,059 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 98,100 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 58,482 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Associate Incorporated owns 0.59% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 23,925 shares. Navellier And Inc holds 12,152 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 1,841 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 6,719 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 59,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Johnson Finance Gp invested in 38 shares. 2,806 are held by Jane Street Limited Co. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 48,428 shares. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 0% or 34,389 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,923 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.34% or 18,990 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 4,933 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com owns 28,199 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.