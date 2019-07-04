Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Contrasting side by side

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 16.30 N/A -2.12 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 97 9.42 N/A 2.77 36.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7% Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.13 beta means Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zoetis Inc. has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zoetis Inc. are 4 and 2.8 respectively. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zoetis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zoetis Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

$22.5 is Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 79.28%. Meanwhile, Zoetis Inc.’s average target price is $112.71, while its potential downside is -2.28%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zoetis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Zoetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of Zoetis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% 1.02% 4.77% 5.53% -34.25% 25.36% Zoetis Inc. -0.02% 0.57% 15.4% 6.9% 21.15% 19.06%

For the past year Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zoetis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zoetis Inc. beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.