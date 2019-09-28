Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; S&T Bank Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) Lifted by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 7,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 61,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99M, up from 54,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 299,561 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 102,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, up from 91,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.60M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pension reported 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 107,021 shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 2,768 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 5.40 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 165,888 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 0.09% or 10,390 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa invested in 1.97% or 61,730 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.05 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 1.09 million shares. 74,809 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 27 shares. 96,597 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd. 17,194 are held by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 2,166 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,653 shares to 148,884 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,023 shares to 100,749 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 20,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,131 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 24,480 shares. Twin, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,370 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 4,484 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.45% or 22,425 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 5,372 shares. 44,999 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Sei Investments accumulated 194,119 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 2.78 million were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,793 shares. Ruggie Cap Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

