Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Lifted Its Position by $585,970 as Market Value Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $521,056

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 134,923 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26M, down from 141,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 3.46M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 10,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 102,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, up from 91,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 943,007 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 53,362 shares to 58,507 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbl & Associates (NYSE:CBL) by 875,603 shares to 910,399 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,051 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).