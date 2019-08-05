Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Reaches $50.56 52 Week Low; Target (TGT) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $48.54 target or 4.00% below today’s $50.56 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $11.02 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $48.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $440.96M less. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 1.15 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Molson Coors Brewing Company shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 8,810 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 1,503 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3,588 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 10,045 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,642 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp owns 637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 1.36% or 97,208 shares. Dupont Cap Corp invested in 0.03% or 20,046 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Co has invested 0.78% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,781 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters has 4,070 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 43,884 shares.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.02 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey??s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee??s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry??s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by Bryan Garnier & Cie. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Citigroup maintained Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $71 target.

