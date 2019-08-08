Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) Trades at $66.50 After Triangle; Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 8.13 million shares with $224.31 million value, down from 9.36M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $271.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13M shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corp invested in 0.01% or 8,113 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd holds 18,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 11.31 million shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 3,060 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services, Florida-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Moreover, Nwq Investment Co Limited Liability Com has 0.94% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.56M shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45,351 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 36,753 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 27,374 shares stake. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 1.01% or 41,861 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Haverford Trust invested in 40,392 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 8,164 are owned by Gould Asset Management Lc Ca. Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc stated it has 21,968 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 102,159 shares to 3.21M valued at $240.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 875,000 shares and now owns 1.43 million shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

