Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) to pay $0.57 on Sep 13, 2019; Blue Harbour Group LP Boosted By $14.99 Million Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Harbour Group Lp acquired 172,290 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 1.78 million shares with $154.76M value, up from 1.60M last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 1.87M shares traded or 107.41% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:TAP) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. Molson Coors Brewing Co’s current price of $50.59 translates into 1.13% yield. Molson Coors Brewing Co’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 3.08M shares traded or 88.87% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.03 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Molson Coors Brewing Company shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 285,628 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 321,800 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 10,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caprock Gp Inc invested 0.08% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Amp Capital Limited has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 67,854 shares. Eqis reported 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,998 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 15,526 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.18% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 73,781 shares. 19,023 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd. Dnb Asset As reported 44,959 shares stake. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Raymond James Fincl Advsr accumulated 28,234 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 0.69% or 1.67M shares. Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 252 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bryan Garnier & Cie. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Citigroup.

